2 arraigned over alleged attempted murder

Two drivers, Stephen Augustine, 32, and Michael Olabisi, 22, were brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to kill a man.

The duo, however, pleaded innocence of the three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and attempted murder.

According to the Prosecutor, Woman Insp. Mojirade Edeme, the defendants committed the offences on Sept. 21 at Ilupeju, Lagos.

She said that the defendants attempted to kill one Mr Chigbu Emmanuel by pushing him out of a moving vehicle which caused injuries all over his body.

“There was a disagreement between the defendants and the complainant in which they allegedly beat him mercilessly and pushed him out of moving vehicle.”

The prosecutor said that the defendants were arrested following the report of the case by the complainant.

The alleged offences contravened Sections 173, 230 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 173 carries three years imprisonment for assault, while Section 230 prescribes life imprisonment for attempting to kill another.

Magistrate Mrs A.O Aderibigbe admitted the defendants to bail of N30,000 each with two sureties each as part of the bail condition.

Aderibigbe said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Hearing in the case continues on Oct. 28. (NAN)

-Oct 16, 2019 @14:27 GMT |

