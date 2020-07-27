THE Police on Monday arraigned two CCECC construction company workers hana, and Igenuman Godson, before a Kuje Senior Magistrates Court, for allegedly stealing pipes for air conditioning units from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The police charged Gabriel Yohana, 25, who resides in Jina village in Abuja and Igenuman Godson, 22, who resides in Madala Area, with criminal conspiracy and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Doris Okoroba, told the court that the defendants stole air-condition pipes valued at N414, 000.

Okoroba said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 96 and 287 of the Penal Code.

They pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Jim Taribo admitted them to bail in the sum of N200, 000 each with a surety in like sum.

Taribo adjourned the case until Aug. 18 for hearing.

NAN

