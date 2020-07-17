An Uselu Mobile Court in Egor Local Government area of Edo, on Friday, convicted four drivers for parking in unauthorised places in Benin.

The court, presided over by Chief Magistrate Mutairu Oare ordered the drivers to pay N10, 000 each.

Oare, however, discharged a woman who was also arraigned over alleged street trading.

Earlier, the state Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Aigbokhaode Ayo, told the court that the drivers, who were apprehended at the Ugbowo and Uselu axis of the state, had pleaded guilty to the offences levelled against them.

Ayo prayed the court to summarily try and sentence the drivers.

The chief magistrate held that the sentence was meted out to the drivers in compliance with the state government’s non-custodial regulation.

He ordered the personnel of the Custodial Centre to impound the vehicles of the convicted drivers until the drive paid the prescribed fines. (NAN)

– Jul. 17, 2020 @ 23:41 GMT |

