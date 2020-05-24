A former representative of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has condoled the Judiciary in Nigeria and the Whyte family over the death of former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Karibi Whyte.

A statement by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, said: the senator received with sadness this news of the passing of one of Africa’s foremost international jurist and legal luminary, Justice Adolphus Karibi Whyte.

The senator averred that the loss of this great and capable mind at a time of grave crisis in the world when his wisdom, wealth of experience and calm fatherly disposition would have been invaluable to our country is painful indeed.

He described the late legal icon as an accomplished lawyer, teacher, a man of character and proven integrity, whose immense contribution to the development of the Judiciary in Nigeria can never be forgotten.

“Justice Adolphus Karibi Whyte meant different things to different people, to me, he was a father, a friend, and a counselor. I was mesmerized by his passion and commitment to justice.

Although the final chapter in the life and times of this great jurist is now closed, there are many gifts and life-changing lessons that his life of service has bequeathed to humanity.

“We join his family and admirers across Nigeria to mourn the passing of a great man.

We pray that God in His infinite mercy will give strength to his wife, and family to bear this tragic loss. We shall miss him”.

– May 24, 2020 @ 19:05 GMT /

