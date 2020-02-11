The Nigerian government and its parastatals in the oil and gas sector have been dragged to Abia State High Court by the victims of fire explosions in Osisioma Ngwa.

The case filed by Joseph Otteh and Daniel Aloaye of the Access to Justice, a civil rights group, on behalf of the victims at the Ossisioma division of the High Court listed the parastatals which are defendants as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and Pipelines Product Marketing Company, PPMC.

The victims prayed the court to order the payment of exemplary/aggravated damages against the defendants jointly and severally in the sum of N3billion and additional N1.2billion and N15million for aggravated and special damages against the defendants.

According to court documents, the victims claimed to have suffered physical, emotional and psychological trauma following the pipeline fire explosions due to the defendants’ alleged negligent acts.

The victims alleged that the defendants were complicit and negligent in the series of events that led to the explosions and did not provide relief supplies or materials, or other life-saving medical care or treatment as well as failed to offer any financial help or compensate the victims.

Realnews reports that on October 12, 2018, a system 2E petroleum pipeline belonging to the NNPC and managed by its subsidiary, the PPMC, caught fire and exploded in the Ossisioma Ngwa community of Abia State and destroyed several human/animal lives and properties in the community.

Villages devastated by the fire include Umuaduru, Umuimo, Uratta, Umuze and Njiko Umunna Autonomous Communities in Ossisioma Ngwa Local Government Area.

Feb. 11, 2020 @ 20:09 GMT

