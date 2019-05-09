Adeleke’s case to go to Supreme Court

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has vowed to challenge Thursday’s verdict of the Court of Appeal that upheld the election of Gboyega Oyetola as governor of Osun State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Oyetola who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner of the election.

But the Election Petition Tribunal had nullified Oyetola’s election and declared Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the PDP, winner of the poll, consequent upon which Oyetola challenged the Tribunal’s ruling at the appellate court.

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, upturned the Tribunal’s ruling and affirmed Oyetola’s election.

In a reaction, however, the PDP, in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, its spokesman, vowed that Adeleke and the PDP will challenge the judgement of the Appeal Court at the Supreme Court.

The party said it’s not in any way shaken by the judgment of the Court of Appeal, but rather stands with Nigerians in the confidence that justice and respect for the will of the people of Osun State will definitely prevail at the apex court

The main opposition party insisted that it will not allow the will of the people, which it claimed was given to Adeleke by the people of Osun, to be lost.

The PDP noted that the fact the Court of Appeal had a split judgment indicated that justice was not fully served at the appellate court.

The statement said further: “It is instructive to state that the Court of Appeal did not contest or invalidate the fact that Senator Adeleke won the election but only cited technicalities and speculations to arrive at its decision.

“The PDP has also noted that the Court of Appeal failed to act on the full and substantial import of the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to produce the ballot papers and record of accreditation to disprove our position that INEC altered results and subverted the will of the people of Osun State.

“Our party and candidate are therefore confident that the Supreme Court will look at the merit of the matter and ensure that justice is served by recognising Senator Ademola Adeleke as Osun State governor.”

May 9, 2019 @ 17:53 GMT|

(Visited 84 times, 84 visits today)