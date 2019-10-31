AN FCT High Court Nyanya on Thursday fixed Nov. 7 for continuation of defence in a case of alleged armed robbery filed against 11 men.

The police charged Sani Mohammed 28 ,Godwin Okagbue 35, Babayaro Musa-Ayuba 46, Emeka Okoli 32, Chijioke Okwo 43 and Elendu Okorie 36.

Others are Justin Anorue 33, Uche Chukwuma 32, Jack Omelinuniru 41, Chukwudi Okafor 22, Geoffrey Ozomabu 30, Ikenna Obika and Chinedu Kongoso, are at large.

The police charged them with seven counts, bordering on armed robbery and receiving of stolen property.

Justice Peter Kekemeke adjourned until Nov. 7 after the prosecution prayed for an adjournment and for hearing of their motion.

Mr Simon Lough had earlier notified the court of a motion filed on Oct. 28.

In a ruling, Kekemeke noted that the motion was not ripe for hearing but in the interest of justice and fair hearing granted the prosecution adjournment.

NAN reports that the police alleged that on Oct. 16, 2016 at about 1 a. m., the defendants conspired to commit armed robbery at the NNPC Fuel Station Karshi, Abuja contrary to the provisions of Section 6 (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) 2004.

Police alleged also that the defendants on that day armed with guns, classes, iron cutters and other dangerous weapons robbed and threatened a motorist, Abdullahi Arma-Yau.

Lough added that the defendants also robbed Ishaku Saidu, managing director of that fuel station of his JMG generator and other valuables.

He alleged further that the generator was received by Chukwudi Okafor and Geoffrey Ozomabu between Oct. 16 and Nov. 22, 2016.

The offence, the prosecution alleged contravened the provisions of sections 1 (2), 5, 6 (b) the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) 2004, 319 (a) and 327 of the Penal Code. All the defendants pleaded not guilty. (NAN)

