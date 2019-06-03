A 28-year-old suspected drug dealer, Ibrahim Tajudeen, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court in Lagos, over alleged possession of a double barrel gun.

Tajudeen, a resident of Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos, is facing trial for conspiracy, unlawful possession of gun and belonging to an unlawful society.

ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, the prosecutor, told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offences on March 14 at Surulere, Lagos.

He said that the defendant was found with a double barrel locally made pistol and four live cartridges without possession of a valid licence to card arms.

Ayorinde also alleged that the defendant belonged to an unlawful society.

“The defendant, who is a member of a secret society called “Eiye” Confraternity, engaged in a fight with a rival group called ‘Aiye’.

“Both groups were shooting, causing fear and threatening the lives of innocent residents. When the police stormed the scene, the defendant was arrested while others escaped.

“The gun and cartridges were found in his possession and when questioned, he was unable to give a satisfactory account of how he came about the firearms,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 42(a), 330(d) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 42(a) prescribes three years jail term for belonging to unlawful society while section 330(d) attracts seven years imprisonment for unlawful possession of gun.

Following his plea of not guilty, the Magistrate Mrs B.O Osunsanmi, released him on bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Osunsanmi said that one of the sureties must be a property owner and the other surety should be gainfully employed and show evidences of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Further hearing has been fixed for Aug. 19.

-NAN

