A Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos has adjourned the alleged N6.3 billion fraud case filed against former Governor Jonah Jang and a former cashier, Yusuf Pam until November 4.

Jang and Pam were first arraigned in June 2018, by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), on 17 count charges bothering on Misappropriation of funds, criminal breach of trust and corrupt advantages.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 315, 309, 19, and 22(5) of the Penal Code Law and Corrupt Practices Act 2004, (as amended).

Justice Christy Dabup of High Court IV adjourned the matter due to Eid-el Kabir Public Holiday declared by the Federal Government.

“My Lord, we can’t continue with the hearing of this case today because of the Sallah Public Holiday declared by the Federal Government, which invariably affected our plans to bring our witnesses and proceed with the case,” Mr. Oluwatuse Mese, the Prosecution Counsel averred.

“Our plan was to bring our witnesses and take the two days July 29 and July 30 for them to testify before this honourable Court, but for the holiday, we have to apply for another adjournment.

“In view of the public holiday that has consumed one of the days, we hereby apply for an adjournment to enable us to prepare to prosecute the case properly, ” Mese pleaded.

Responding, Counsel to Jang, Mr. Edward Pwajok, SAN, and Counsel to Pam, Mr Sunday Oyawole, did not object to the application for adjournment.

NAN reports that the case on June 24 adjourned after the two accused were arraigned afresh after the case came up in de-no-vo following the retirement of Justice Daniel Longji on Dec. 29, 2919. (NAN)

– Jul. 29, 2020 @ 16:05 GMT |

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)