JUSTICE Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the anti-graft commission to produce two witnesses in the case against Shamsudeen Mohammed.

Justice Dimgba adjourned the matter untill Feb. 25, Feb. 26 and March 24 for hearing.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shamsudeen, is the son of Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State Governor.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Shamsudeen with N1.1 billion fraud.

Justice Dimgba ordered the witnesses from Aso Savings and A&K Construction Limited.

Earlier, Counsel to the witnesses, Mr Emmanuel Ekpeyong and C. Orezo, gave excuses that the witnesses were willing to testify before the court but were absent from the court proceedings because they were presently out of Abuja.

Earlier, the sixth prosecution witness (PW6),Abdullahi Saadu,Assistant Manager,Corperate Affairs Commission, said that Mohammed contacted him to assist in registering two companies.

“After reservation of the company’s name and document processing by the lawyer, Isiaku Shuaibu who was PW3.

“After preparing the documents I took the documents to the defendant for signing and other registration.

“After that I gave it back to the lawyer to sign as the money was given to me by Mohammed then I paid the lawyer.

“The addresses and list and details of the companies directors were given to me by the defendant.

“All processes was made by the lawyer and I don’t know the people who signed as directors.

“I also don’t know if his name appeared as one of the directors as he only wrote down their names,” he said.

During the cross-examination, the defendant Counsel, Mr Gordy Uche showed the witness the registration documents and told him to read out the names of the directors sighted.

Saadu confirmed that Mohammed’s name was not listed as any of the directors on the document. (NAN)

– Jan. 29, 2020 @ 18:45 GMT |

