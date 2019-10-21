AN Upper Area Court in Mpape, Abuja, on Monday granted N700,000 bail to a 37-year-old man, Samuel Charles, standing trial for allegedly defrauding a multipurpose society of N623,000.

Charles, who lives at Mpape village in Abuja, is facing a two-count charge of cheating and breach of trust by a servant.

The trial judge, Malam Hassan Muhammad, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N700, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must reside within court’s jurisdiction and their addresses verified by a court officer.

Muhammad adjourned the case until Nov. 27 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Edwin Ochayi told the court that the complainant, Mr Ernest Okeke, an official of Momo Group and Transcontinental Multipurpose Society, reported the case at the Maitama Police Station on Oct. 9.

Ochayi alleged that the defendant, while he was still working with the above mentioned company, fraudulently added three names of non-staff of Momo group to the payroll.

He listed the three names fraudulently included in the society’s nominal roll as; Emmanuel Odonkor, David Jibrin, and James Alpha, and thereby collected their purported allowances to the tune of N623, 000.

The prosecution counsel said the defendant collected the said money and converted it into his own use.

The offences, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 314 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

