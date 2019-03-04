Alleged robbery: Court remands 3 pending DPP advice

AN Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that Emmanuel Akinola, Abass Sulieman and Afolayan Wasiu, accused of robbing some University of Ilorin students be remanded in prison, pending legal advice from the Office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Magistrate Mariam Isau, ordered the defendants, whose addresses were not given, be remand in Mandala Prison, Ilorin.

She adjourned the case until March 21 for mention.

The police accused the defendants of criminal conspiracy, trespass, assault and armed robbery.

The Prosecutor, Insp Folorunsho Zacheaus, informed the court that the defendants allegedly stormed the university’s Agriculture Lecture Theatre at night and robbed the students in theatre hall.

Zacheaus said that when the defendants were caught, two laptops, four cell phones and one cutlass were recovered from them.

He said the offence, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 348, 265 of the Penal Code Law and Section 6B (1)(2) of Robbery and Firearms Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

He prayed the court to remand the defendants in prison custody pending the completion of police investigation. The plea of the defendants was not taken. (NAN)

