THE National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Awka, Anambra, has so far delivered judgments on 10 out of the 22 petitions pending before it as at Sept. 9.

A total of 42 petitions, eight Senatorial, nine House of Representatives and 25 House of Assembly, were filed before the tribunal challenging various decisions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the Feb. 23 and March 9 polls in the state.

The tribunal’s Secretary, Hajiyah Falilat Orire, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in July that the tribunal struck out 16 petitions out of the 42 filed and seven petitions were later consolidated into three.

The struck out and the consolidated petitions brought the number of pending petitions before the tribunal to 22.

NAN reports that from the 10 petitions decided so far, there has not been any upset as the judgments were in favour of the various respondents.

As at Sept. 9, the tribunal has delivered judgments on four Senatorial petitions, five House of Representatives petitions and one State Assembly petition. Judgment on 12 petitions is still pending. (NAN)

– Sept. 10, 2019 @ 14:17 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)