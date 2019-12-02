THE Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) is enmeshed in another 150,000 dollars scandal as grant received from the World Athletics, formerly International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) was unaccounted for.

The grant, according to a reliable source, was meant to assist the federation in the hosting of the 21st African Championships in Athletics held in Asaba in August 2018, but was unaccounted for.

The athletics body, AFN, had been embroiled in a grant over-payment scandal which was recently repaid to the World Athletics body by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

A board member, who pleaded anonymity, said the scandal involved a 150,000 dollars the World Athletics had sent to assist the AFN in preparation for the championships last year.

“The money has yet to be accounted for and board members of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) will be looking to unravel the mystery surrounding the money when they hold their board meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

“The money went through an improper channel with the AFN secretariat not having any evidence of the payment.

“Findings reveal that the money was paid into a private account which could not have been possible without the authorisation of the President or Secretary-General of the AFN,” he said.

The source also revealed that the leadership of the AFN was also alleged to have committed many infractions which includes the details of the contract the federation has with kits manufacturer, PUMA, which is shrouded in secrecy.

“The insinuations are rife that former two-time AFN President, Solomon Ogba, may be recalled by his constituency, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

“Ogba was brought in at the last minute to replace former Olympian, Ahmed Adio to fill the Ex-Officio slot on the board. Ogba hitherto was not inaugurated when 12 others were inaugurated in July 2017.

“The officials at the Sports Ministry insist he was originally penciled for the slot and should be inaugurated by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

“Many of them feel justice must be served even if delayed for over two years. The rumored reshuffling by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development could take place as early as this week,” he said.

NAN

– Dec. 02, 2019 @ 18:49 GMT |

