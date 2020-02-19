GOV. Willie Obiano of Anambra has sworn in Justice Onochie Manasseh Anyachebelu as the substantive Chief Judge of Anambra State.

The event was held on Feb. 18 at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Awka.

In a speech at the ceremony, Gov. Obiano said he was impressed by the conduct of Justice Anyachebelu in the few months that he acted as Chief Judge of the state.

“In his acting capacity, Justice Anyachebelu gave insights into what his leadership of the Bar and Bench will be. He secured the state a Division of the Appeal Court. I believe he will take the judiciary in Anambra to lofty heights,’’ he said.

Gov. Obiano, then, urged the judge to discharge his duties honourably. “I want you to particularly, to uphold fairness in the dispensation of Justice to Ndi Anambra.

“You must work to decongest the correctional facilities in the state,’’ h said.

Responding, newly sworn-in Chief Judge, Anyachebelu thanked the governor for supporting the judiciary.

He lauded Gov. Obiano for maintaining cordial and harmonious relationship among the three main arms of government in the state – Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

“I am happy and privileged to be so honoured and trusted,’’ the chief judge said, pledging to abide by his oath of office.

“I will to cooperate with other arms of government — the Bar and Bench in the state as well as the police, to ensure that the judiciary will be firmly positioned to provide fair and equitable justice to Ndi Anambra,’’ he said.

He expressed gratitude to the NJC, the Anambra State House of Assembly, the Governor and Ndi Anambra for giving him the opportunity to serve the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Uju Nwogu, commended the government for building strong institutions in the state.

Nwogu thanked the government for facilitating the approval of a Division of the Court of Appeal in the state.

Anyachebelu, who hails from Oraukwu in Idemili North, Local Government of Anambra State was born on May 24, I961.

