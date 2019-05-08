AN FCT High Court, Nyanya on Wednesday dismissed a suit filed by Onyemuche Nnamani challenging the election of Emmanuel Eneukwu as the National Vice Chairman, South East Zone of All progressive Congress (APC).

Delivering a judgment on the suit, Justice Peter Kekemeke held that intra-party disputes should be resolved by the political parties themselves and not the court.

According to him, ‘the issues of political nature is exclusively for party ‘s internal resolutions as guided by there constitution. ‘

” The issue of who occupies any position in the party, is a political matter guided by the rules and regulations of the party.

” It is a domestic issue and not justiceable , the court does not interfere in intra- party affairs as for who gets what position or not.

” It’s like a family in a great house and they can settle their disputes themselves, this suit is therefore accordingly dismissed.

He said however, in case he was wrong which he doubted he would recount the records of the originating motion by Nnamani and the preliminary objections by the defendants.

Kekemeke said Nnamani according to his motion paid and collected the form for the post of the APC national vice chairman of the South East Zone.

He said Nnamani contested in June 23, 2018 in Abuja, with Eneukwu and had a total vote of 632.

Eneukwu polled 2, 937 votes and was confirmed the winner.

He added that the plaintiff alleged that Eneukwu does not have a waiver since he occupied same position he wished to contest for as of the time of the election and therefore ,not eligible to contest.

The judge further said that Nnamani ‘ s motion stated that it was not in compliance with the party ‘s constitution.

Kekemeke said in response to the motion, both the evidence of APC and Eneukwu corroborated.

He said there were evidences showing that the 2nd defendant was given a waiver both at the national and local level to contest.

He added that the plaintiff according to the defendants did not exhaust the party’s internal disputes resolution mechanism and that the institution of the suit was premature.

He further added that APC said there is nothing in the constitution that disqualified the 2nd defendant from contesting for any post. (NAN)

– May 8, 2019 @ 16:19 GMT |

