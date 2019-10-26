THE Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi, on Friday affirmed the election of Dr Richard Gbande of the PDP as member representing Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency in Benue.

The court dismissed the petition brought before it by Mr Solomon Wombo of the APC, who had asked that the decision of the tribunal upholding the election of Gbande be upturned.

Wombo and APC had claimed that the votes by which Gbande was returned as winner of the March 9, 2019 National Assembly election were not a true reflection of what transpired on that election day.

They further said that the election was marred with irregularities including over-voting, violence and intimidation.

Other minuses included inducement of voters and non-compliance with Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

In a lead judgment delivered by Justice J. E. Ekanem, the appellant court declared that the petitioners did not discharge the burden of prove.

Justice Ekanem upheld the decision of the tribunal and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

