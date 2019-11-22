GOV. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has dedicated his victory at the Court of Appeal to Almighty God and appealed to opposition political parties to join hands with him in building the state.

Tambuwal spoke on Friday in Sokoto shortly after the judgment of the Appeal Court on the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Governorship Candidate during the 2019 general election, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto upheld the election of Tambuwal as duly elected Governor of the state.

The four-man panel led by Justice Hussein Mukhtar in an unanimous judgment upheld Tambuwal’s election after dismissing the Appeal filed by Aliyu for lacking in merit.

The Governor thanked Almighty God for making the victory in his favour again.

“We thank the people of Sokoto state for their prayers and support toward our victory from the day we aspired for the seat of leadership.

“I once again dedicate the victory to Almighty and urge all of our supporters to continue to pray for the peace, progress and prosperity of our state.

“As such we need each and every one of us to be on the same page, working together as a family in building the Sokoto state of our dream,” he said.

Tambuwal added that there was need for all the people of the state to embrace one another in peace and harmony.

“This is in order to ensure that we joined hands together to continue to build Sokoto state.

“I, therefore, appeal to my brothers and sisters in the other political parties, most especially APC, to come and join us in this project,” he added.

The Governor further said that it is only God Almighty that gives power and non else.

“Once it is decided on a particular person what is left for us is to accept what God has done.

“I once again appeal to all to come and join hands with us to build our state.

“Politics is not a do or die affairs and I believe that my brothers and sisters have that understanding,” he said.

NAN

– Nov. 22, 2019 @ 16:59 GMT |

