THE management of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has confirmed disappearance of the court’s Finance and Accounts Director, Anthony Okwecheme.

Okwecheme was said to have gone missing earlier on Friday when his official car, in which he was being driven to the airport, ran into a flooded road and was submerged.

The incident was said to have occurred around 8 a.m. close to a construction site along Galadimawa roundabout in Abuja.

The court’s spokesperson, Mrs. Tabitha Kangiwa confirmed the incident to me and assured that effort was on to locate the senior court official. – The Nation

– Aug. 2, 2019 @ 19:55 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)