A Federal High Court in Lagos was on Friday informed that embattled Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia facing money laundering charges is currently on admission in the Hospital.

Ofili-Ajumogobia was re-arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday May 15 over alleged money laundering charges. She is facing 18 counts charges bordering on conspiracy, unlawful enrichment, retention of crime proceeds and money laundering.

The defendants are standing trial before Justice Rilwan Aikawa. She had pleaded not guilty to all counts of the charge. Realnews recalled that she was first charged before an Ikeja Division of the High Court, which struck out the charge on jurisdictional grounds.

Consequent upon the dismissal of the charge, the prosecution preferred same charges against her before the Federal High Court.

May 31, 2019

