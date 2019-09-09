THE Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Kaduna has upheld the victory of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the valid winner of the March 9, 2019.

The tribunal chaired by Justice Ibrahim Bako dismissed the petition of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Isa Ashiru’s challenging El-Rufai’s victory.

Reading the judgement, Justice Bako said Ashiru, who is the petitioner failed to provide substantial evidences to prove his case. – The Nation

