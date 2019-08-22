A 50-year-old businessman, Adeniyi Kayode, who allegedly demolished a property worth N8 million, on Thursday appeared in Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun.

The police charged Kayode, who lives at No. 27 Oresanya St., Iyana-Ilogbo, Ota, with two counts of conspiracy and damage to property.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the defendant and others, at large, committed the offence on July 16 at about 12.30 p.m. at Kajola Village,Atan, Ota,Ogun.

Mustapha alleged that the defendant and his accomplices forcefully entered a plot of land, belonging to Mrs Kudirat Gbadamosi, and destroyed an eight-room uncompleted building worth N8 million.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 81 and 451 of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun,2006.

The defendant,however,pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Mathew Akinyemi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Akinyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government. He adjourned the case until Nov. 9 for further hearing. (NAN)

– Aug. 22, 2019 @ 11:45 GMT |

