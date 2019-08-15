A businessman, Benjamin Onwukwe, who allegedly sold adulterated paint to unsuspecting customers, on Thursday appeared in a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja.

The police charged Onwukwe, who lives on 28, R198, Gudu market, Abuja with selling adulterated products.

The Prosecution Counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe, told the court that the complainant, Mr Raphael Okonkwo of Raphcon Chemical Industries Ltd., Dei-dei, Abuja, reported the matter to the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, on March 12.

Ogbobe alleged that the complainant, who was the sole producer and distributor of Mortex and Record paints sometime in March discovered that the said paints were being adulterated and sold for N3, 000 against the original price of N7, 500 at the Gudu market, Abuja, by the defendant.

He said that the actions of defendant adversely affected the complainant’s business.

Ogbobe said that during police investigation, the defendant admitted to adulterating the paint.

He also said that 72 gallons of the adulterated paint were seized from the defendant.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 374 of the Penal Code.

Onwukwe, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Omolola Akindele admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akindele ordered that one of the sureties must be a civil servant and the other must live within the jurisdiction of the court.

The magistrate, adjourned the case until Sept. 16, for hearing.

NAN

Aug. 15, 2019 @ 16:00 GMT

