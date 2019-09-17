A 20-year-old cashier, Joy Iwhride, was on Tuesday brought before an Ajegunle Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N463,000 from her employer.

Iwhride, residing at Apapa, Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. S.I. Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offence from March to August at Mercy Grace Favour Ltd. in Apapa.

Bassey said that Iwhride collected the money from 10 customers as loan repayments but failed to remit it into the company’s account.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 (7) stipulates seven years imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ayilara Ramot, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ramot ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed.

She added that the sureties should show evidence of one year tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Ramot adjourned the case until Sept. 30 for mention. (NAN)

-Sep 17, 2019 @13:58 GMT |

