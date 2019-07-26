THERE is confusion over whether or not the most senior judge of the Federal High Court (FHC) will succeed the court’s Chief Judge, Justice Adamu Kafarati, whose tenure ended officially on July 25.

As was the court’s tradition, the second most senior judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho, ordinarily should be sworn-in the next day (July 26), in an acting capacity, pending confirmation by the Senate.

On Thursday, information had one round that Tsoho will be sworn-in on Friday by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad at an event scheduled for Friday at 10am.

By 9.30am on Friday, Justice Tsoho, some other judges of the Federal High Court and other officials of the court were already seated in the ceremonial court of the Supreme Court, venue of the planned swearing-in, scheduled But, by 11.30am it is still not clear if the event will hold.

Officials of the Supreme Court, who are always around prior to the commencement of such events, were absent. An official of the court later came to inform those already seated that he has been instructed to lock the door to the ceremonial court.

Guest and officials of the FHC, who had come to witness the event later vacated the courtroom. While some later left the court premises. others are still waiting at the Supreme Court’s foyer for an official position o the issue.

For now, the FHC is currently without a Chief Judge, since Justice Kafarati retired formally on July 25 and Justice Tsoho, who is the most senior judge of the court, has‎ not bee inaugurated. – The Nation

