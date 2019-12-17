Cook docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N1.3m

A 36-year-old cook, Daniel Oto on Tuesday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing N1.3million from his employer’s wardrobe.

Oto was also charged with the theft of his employer’s ATM card and a wallet containing 10 different international credit cards.

The defendant, who is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 6, at 3:00 p.m. at 41A Ologun-Agbaje St. Victoria Island Lagos.

He said that the defendant conspired with one other, at large, to steal N1.3million, an ATM card and a wallet containing 10 different international credit cards from his employer, one Mr Amir Haffer.

Ekundayo added that Haffer left Oto at his apartment alone until he returned at about 7:00p.m and discovered that his bedroom had been ransacked and his wardrobe door broken.

He said that the defendant, who was the cook, was nowhere to be found.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 (7) stipulates seven years imprisonment for stealing from an employer and 411 prescribes two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.M. Olumide-Fusika granted the defendant N 400,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 17, 2020 for hearing.

NAN

Dec. 17, 2019

