THE Southern Nigeria Peoples Mandate (SNPM), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has lauded the conviction of Olisa Metuh, former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary for money laundering.

SNPM President, Mr Augustine Chukwudum, gave the commendation while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday found Metuh, guilty of a seven-count charge of laundering N400 million.

Justice Okon Abang who delivered the judgment, which lasted for about five hours, found Metuh guilty in a trial that started in 2016.

Chukwudum also urged judges handling corruption cases to fast track them to serve as a deterrent to other Nigerians, “who are planning or dreaming to loot public funds.’’

According to him, the conviction of Metu is a welcome development.

“Nigerians have been suffering for the past years because of greedy politicians who do not have the interest of the masses at heart.

“We must commend the judiciary for doing justice to the poor, suffering masses of this country.

“We will always stand by the judiciary especially our judges for doing the right thing.

“It is justice for all Nigerians who have been deprived of good hospitals, good roads, potable water and other basic amenities that they suppose to have for a better life,’’ he said.

NAN

– Feb. 26, 2020 @ 19:05 GMT |

