JUSTICE Josephine Oyefeso of an Ikeja High Court fixed Nov. 21 for the adoption of final written addresses in the ongoing criminal trial of Afeez Baruwa, an ex-lecturer of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the date was fixed after the Defence Counsel, Ms Taiwo Makinde, informed the court that the defence had just served the prosecution a copy of their final written addresses.

Reacting, Mr O. A. Azeez, the prosecuting counsel informed the court that the prosecution needed time to respond to the final written address of the defence.

NAN reports that Baruwa, is facing charge of rape, contrary to Section 258 of the Criminal Law of Justice, Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

He is on trial for allegedly raping an 18-year-old admission seeker within the premises of UNILAG.

Baruwa, a married and middle-aged father of two was a former part-time lecturer in the Department of Accounting in the university.

The prosecution alleged that the former lecturer raped the complainant at 9.25 a.m. on July 23, 2015 in Room 8 at the Faculty of Business Administration Annex building.

Baruwa, who was a friend of the complainant’s father, was requested by him to help his daughter secure admission into the institution.

The alleged rape occurred when the girl came into Baruwa’s office to make arrangements for her admission into the university.

UNILAG has, however, put up a disclaimer in respect of the lecturer.

Four prosecution witnesses had testified during the trial, including the complainant, her father, a medical doctor and the investigating police officer.

On Jan. 23, 2018, the prosecution closed its case against the former lecturer.

Baruwa testified solely in his defence on May 31, claiming that he had consensual sexual intercourse with the teenager.

He had noted in his evidence that the complainant was his girlfriend and that she had seduced him in his office on the day the alleged crime was committed.

