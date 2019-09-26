A Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday admitted two herdsmen, Abubakar Abdullahi 37 and Mohammed Abubakar 23, who allegedly beat up a security guard, to bail in the sum of N100,000 each.

Abdullahi and Abubakar, who both reside in Karu, Abuja, ar charged with four counts of joint act, criminal force without provocation and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means and mischief.

The judge, Sani Mohammed, who ordered the defendants to produce one surety each in like sum, adjourned the case until Oct. 2, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Vincent Osuji, told the court that the complainant, Abubakar Rabo, reported the case in the Karu police station on Aug. 18.

”The defendants and one other, at large, while searching for their missing cow, found it tied up in an uncompleted building where a security guard, Augustine Imumorin was sleeping.

“Instead of finding out how the cow got there, or report the case to the police, they took law into there hands and attacked Imumorin,” he said.

He alleged Imumorin, sustained injuries on the head and eyes.

Osuji said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 80, 265, 248 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)

