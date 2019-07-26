FRENCH tax authorities on Friday came out victorious when the Swiss Supreme Federal Court ruled that Swiss authorities could hand over data on some 40,000 UBS bank accounts to France.

The major Swiss bank, the world’s biggest wealth manager, had opposed the ruling of the court, fearing that information about its rich clients could be used against the bank in ongoing tax evasion trial in France.

“A French court imposed a record 3.7billion-euros (or 4.2 billion dollars) fine on UBS in February for illegally soliciting business and laundering unpaid taxes, but the bank has appealed.

“The Swiss top court on Friday gave permission to pass on the data with the restriction that it cannot be used for this pending case.

“France has asked for the UBS client information after receiving lists of account numbers from Germany where authorities have searched UBS premises.

“We take note of the decision, UBS said about the Swiss ruling, and it is up to Switzerland’s banking industry group to comment on what the decision might mean for the country’s financial sector.“

-NAN

BE

July 26, 2019

