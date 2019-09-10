A Federal High Court in Lagos has forfeited permanently to the Federal Government jewellery valued at $40 million (about N14.4 billion), recovered from a former Petroleum Resources Minister, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The jewellery, categorised into 33 sets, include “419 expensive bangles and 315 expensive rings”.

Others are 304 expensive earrings, 267 expensive necklaces, 189 expensive wristwatches and 174 expensive necklaces and earrings. The rest are 78 expensive bracelets, 77 expensive brooches and 74 expensive pendants. – The Nation

– Sept. 10, 2019 @ 13:29 GMT |

