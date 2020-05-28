A mobile court sitting in Owerri, Imo, on Thursday, convicted 24 motorists for violating the guidelines laid down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the motorists, arrested by state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), were convicted for overloading and non-possession of driver’s licence, among others.

The Magistrate, Adaeze Maduako, however, gave each of the convicts options of fine, ranging from N3,000 to N10,000.

Maduako warned them to always be of good behaviour and observe the guidelines on COVID-19.

Speaking shortly after the court proceedings, Mr Owiamaha Udoma, the Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, said that in spite of the corps’ enlightenment programmes, some motorists had refused to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

Udoma said that FRSC would continue to do its best to ensure that motorists complied with the guidelines in their own interest.

NAN

May 28, 2020

