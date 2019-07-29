AN Abakaliki High Court on Monday fixed Sept. 16 for judgment in a suit between Ebonyi government and the building materials traders at the Abakaliki Regional Market.

The traders had on April 3 dragged the state government before the Abakaliki High Court, presided over by Justice Vincent Nwancho.

The judgment which was earlier fixed for July 10 was adjourned to July 29 but was further adjourned to Sept. 16 due to non-readiness of judgment.

The Judge, who apologised to parties to the dispute for inability of the court to deliver judgment, said that exigencies of the office and other official commitment affected the judgment delivery.

“I am unable to complete the written work on the judgment due to exigencies of office and other official commitment, hence, the court will adjourn to Sept. 16 for judgment,’’ he said.

The traders are challenging the alleged unlawful process adopted by the state government in issuing revocation order to owners of stalls and buildings in the regional market.

Absence of the presiding judge on July 10 which was earlier fixed for the judgment forced the parties in the dispute to pick July 29 as a new date for the judgment.

Mr Clement Aiyamekhue, who represented Mr Anthony Ani (SAN) and lead counsel to the plaintiffs, told journalists that the court had adjourned due to non-readiness of the judgment.

According to him, the court informed the counsels representing parties in the dispute that the judge was unable to complete the written work on the judgment and hence had to adjourn to a later date.

“The matter for today was for judgment but unfortunately the judgment could not be delivered, owing to the fact that the judge informed the court that he just returned from Abuja and has not been able to put together everything that he needed to do.

“He has in his good wisdom appealed that a date be taken and that we have done and it was accordingly adjourned to Sept 16.

“I urge the plaintiffs to be calm; a date has been taken, and we will be in court on that date for the judgment to be delivered,’’ Aiyamekhue said.

He dismissed possible manipulation of the court by the government, saying that the judge explained reasons for the adjournment which he said was normal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Ikechukwu Nwobo, former Commissioner for Special Projects, had in a letter dated Feb. 13, directed traders at the building materials section of the regional market to vacate the market before March 25.

The traders, Messrs Chibogu Nwite, Fredrick Odanwu, Dennis Osuachala, Benedith Nwosu and others, who are plaintiffs in the matter, sued the Ebonyi Government on behalf of themselves and other concerned traders in the market.

According to the plaintiffs, the order violated their rights to occupancy of the said parcels or plots of land they are occupying after legally acquiring them from the Abakaliki Local Government Council.

