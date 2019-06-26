Court dissolves Marriage because Husband is Impotent

Customary Court dissolves five-year old marriage because husband is allegedly impotent

A GRADE “C” Customary Court, sitting in Iseyin, Oyo State, on Wednesday dissolved a five-year-old marriage between Afeez and Abibat Imran over his alleged impotence.

Abibat had approached the court in December 2018, seeking divorce.

The complainant told the court that she had endured enough and wanted to path ways with her estranged husband.

“We have been together for five years now; before now, he could still perform just that we can’t make babies, but now he can’t do anything at all.

“I have really suffered in silence and now, I have to move on with my life and the first step is for him to make way for a capable person who can make me a mother,” she said.

She revealed that the development had made her to park out of their matrimonial home.

In his response, Afeez, who did not deny that he was impotent as claimed by his wife, said he was already receiving treatment from competent hands.

He said that he would soon be fine again.

“I want this court to appeal to her as I have spent so much on fixing this problem, I do not want her to go, please help plead to her.

“But if she insist on the dissolution, then she should bring back some of my belongings that she parked along with her own when she was leaving,” he said.

Delivering judgment, President of the Court, Adelodun Raheem, frowned at Afeez’s absence when the case was ongoing.

He said evidence before the court had shown that love no longer existed between the estranged couple he, thereafter, dissolved the union accordingly. – NAN

– June 26, 2019 @ 17:19 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)