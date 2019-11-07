THE Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, failed to deliver ruling on Abdulrasheed Maina, Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTM)’s bail application.

Justice Okon Abang, who stated this, said the date for ruling would be made known at the close of work.

The judge attributed the reason to the heavy workload on the court.

“On account of the heavy workload on this honourable court, the court shall reserve ruling on the bail application.

“The ruling is not ready. The court will give another date at the close of work today,” Abang said.

Maina, whose trial was stalled on Tuesday due to ill-health, was, on Thursday, wheeled into Court 6, where his bail application was expected to be taken.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two officers of the Kuje Nigerian Correctional Service wheeled Maina into the courtroom at about 9:30 am, armed with two first aid boxes.

Maina was dressed in light green colour caftan.

The former chairman of PRTM was looking pensive and sickly.

NAN reports that Maina had, on Oct. 25, arraigned alongside a firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Okon Abang.

He was charged with 12 counts bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.

NAN reports that while Maina is the 1st defendant in the case, the company was the 2nd defendant.

On Monday, the court adjourned until Tuesday to take his application seeking an abridgment of time to hear his bail application earlier fixed for Nov. 19 and also for continuation of evidence by the prosecution’s first witness.

However, when the matter was called on Tuesday, Maina was not in court.

He was said to be indisposed.

NAN

– Nov. 7, 2019 @ 17:10 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)