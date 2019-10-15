JUSTICE Sikiru Oyinloye of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Tuesday October 15, 2019, fixed November 19, 2019 for the adoption of final written address by parties in the ongoing trial of one Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, accused of sharing money to voters during the last governorship election in Kwara State.

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had on March 20, 2019 arraigned Abdulsalam on four count charges bordering on conspiracy and vote buying.

The defendant was arrested at Unit 007, Kwara State College of Education, agba Oba area of Ilorin during the last governorship and assembly election. He allegedly collected money from one Oye Obalola, which he shared to voters in order to influence the outcome of the election.

A statement by the EFCC said that Justice Oyinloye at the end of Tuesday proceedings fixed November 19 for all the parties in the matter to file and adopt their final written addresses, after the defence closed its case.

Oct 15, 2019

