THE Federal Capital Territory, Abuja High Court has granted the prayers of Mustapha Salihu, vice chairman, northeast, All Progressives Congress, APC, to function as the national secretary of the party in an acting capacity, following the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as chairman of the party.

Delivering his judgment in a motion with number FCT/HC/M/7707/2020 brought by Salihu against four respondents, including APC and Lanre Issa-Onilu, spokesperson of the party, Justice S. U. Bature, ruled that officer has leave of the court to act in the capacity of the national secretary pending the decision of the National Executive Committee of the party as was originally fixed for March 17, 2020, or any adjourned date.

Justice Bature also upheld the order of the court made on March 16, 2020. He said the APC, which is the fourth respondent, will not disturb the officer in the discharge of his duties. He further ruled that the order will subsist for a period of two weeks.

The APC has been enmeshed in an internal succession crisis, following the suspension of Oshiomhole. As at date, four officers of the party have so far laid claim to the chairmanship position.

– Jun. 19, 2020 @ 13:45 GMT |

