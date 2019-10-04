A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to politician and convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Adebayo Bakare (aka Mandate).

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, in a ruling a moment ago, restrained Sowore and Bakare from addressing any rally pending the conclusion of their trial on charges of treasonable felony among others.

Justice Ojukwu also restrained them from traveling out of Abuja and the second defendant out of Osogbo, during the trial.

She granted bail to Sowore in the sum of N100m with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties who must be resident in Abuja must also have landed assets worth the bail sum in Abuja, and they are to deposit the original title documents of the assets with the court.

The judge also ordered him to deposit the sum of N50m in the account of the court as security.

She granted bail to the second defendant in the sum of N50m with one surety.

The judge ordered that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Service pending when they would meet the bail conditions.

Oct. 4, 2019

