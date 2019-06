JUSTICE Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos State on Monday, issued a bench warrant for the arrest and production in court of CEO of Innosson Nigeria Ltd, Innocent Chukwuma and two others, over fraud allegations.

Details later…..

-PUNCH

BE

– June 24, 2019 @ 13:11 GMT |

(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)