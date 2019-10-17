JUSTICE I.M. Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has convicted and sentenced Michael Adamu to two years imprisonment for offences bordering on illegal dealing in petroleum products without appropriate license contrary

to Section 4 (1) of the Petroleum Act CAP P10 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation Nigeria) 2007 and punishable under Section 4(6) of the same Act. Also, Lukman Musa was convicted and sentenced in the same court to a fine of N100,000( One Hundred Naira only) for another oil- related offences.

The one-count charge aganist Adamu read: “That you Micheal Adamu, being the driver on board Truck with registration Number: EHR 637 XA, on or about the 16th of May, 2019 at Abua, Rivers State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court deal in petroleum product to wit: loading illegally refined Automative Gas Oil (AGO) without appropriate licence or authority and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 4 (1) of the Petroleum Act CAP P10 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2007 and punishable under Section 4(6) of the same Act.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the count charge when read to him.

The EFCC said in a statement that in view of his plea, prosecution counsel, N.A. Dodo prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly. Counsel to the defendant, R.U. Oyiwona did not oppose the prosecution counsel’s prayers.

Justice Sani subsequently convicted and sentenced Adamu to two (2) years imprisonment with an option of fine of One Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira (N1,100,000,00), which shall be paid into the Federal Government’s Consolidated Revenue Account through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He also ordered that the content of the Truck be sold and the proceeds forfeited to the Federal Government.

Adamu ran into trouble when men of 6 Division, Nigeria Army’s Anti-Bunkering Operation Team in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, arrested a Mack Tanker with registration Number EHR 637 XA on May 16 2019 at Abua with Product suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). Adamu was the driver of the truck and he was prosecuted accordingly.

In the case of Musa, Justice L.M Abubakar, of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State convicted and sentenced him to a fine of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100, 000.00).

Musa was arraigned by the EFCC Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office on one-count charge bordering on possession and transporting Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) without appropriate license.

He pleaded guilty to the count charge.

Justice Abubakar convicted and sentenced Musa to a fine of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00). He also ordered that the product on board the Truck be forfeited to the Federal Government and the truck released to the owner by the court after paying the sum of One N1,000,000.00k (One Million Naira only).

