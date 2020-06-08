A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of N827million recovered from a businessman, Matthew Edevbie, to the Federal Government.

Justice Chukwujeku Aneke made the order following an ex parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC’s counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo told the judge that the sum, comprising N616,679,098.32 and N211,000,000.00 “is reasonably suspected to be part of proceeds of unlawful activities.” – The Nation

