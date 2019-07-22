A Sharia Court ll sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna state, on Monday ordered a driver, Hassan Zubairu to allow his estranged wife, Amina Zakariyya., to see her four children.

Delivering a ruling, the Judge, Murtala Nasir ordered Zubairu, resides in Abuja to allow the children visit Zakariyya during first, second and third terms break from school.

Nasir also ordered the children should be allowed spend only two days with their mother on each of the break.

The judge also ordered Zubairu to allow his former wife to speak to them on phone between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. whenever she wishes.

The Judge, also ordered the defendant to pay back the N50,000 his former wife loaned him during their marriage.

He cautioned him to warn his present wife to desist from sending abusive text messages to his ex-wife.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on July 12, Zakkariya dragged her former husband to the court demanding to see her children.

“He refused to bring them back, I am praying the court to order him to let me at least speak to my children whenever I wish to and to bring them for holidays”, Zakariyya said. (NAN)

