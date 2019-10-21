A Shari’a Court ll sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna on Monday ordered one Kabiru Yusuf to pay N44,000, the feeding allowance arrears for his child, staying with his former wife, Shafa’atu Zakari.

The Judge, Malam Murtala Nasir made the ruling after the complainant told the court that she and her son were neglected by Yusuf since their divorce in December 2018.

The judge ordered Yusuf to pay the money on or before Oct 31.

Earlier, the complainant, a resident of Tudun Wada Kaduna, had prayed the court to compel the defendant to pay the N4,000 monthly feeding allowance for their child for the 11 months he neglected them and continue to pay same amount every month.

The defendant who resides at Nariya area of Kaduna, did not deny the claim made by his former wife, but begged the court to be lenient. (NAN)

