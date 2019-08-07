A Sharia Court ll, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna state, on Wednesday ordered a businessman, Shehu Sani, to write an undertaking not to intrude in his nephew’s affairs.

The complainant, Faiza Abdulhamid, who is Sani’s niece, dragged him to court for calling her husband, Alhaji Auwal Yaro, a drunk.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, gave the order after Abdulhamid’s counsel, Shu’aibu Abubakar, told the court that they had settle the matter amicably.

The judge warned Sani to stay out of Abdulhamid’s affairs and stop defaming his niece and her husband.

Sani had promised never to intrude in his niece’s affairs again. (NAN)

AUG 07, 2019 @14:26 GMT

