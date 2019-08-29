A Sharia court ll, at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, on Thursday, ordered a tenant, Yusuf Aminu, to vacate his apartment at AG1 Gwandu road area of Kaduna and pay an outstanding rent arrears to his landlord, Ibrahim Muhammad.

The judge, Mallam Murtala Nasir, gave this order following the application before his court by the complaint.

The complainant, through his counsel, Mr Yusuf Umar, prayed the court to compel the defendant to leave his house and pay the four months rent arrears owed him.

The judge ruled that “the court has ordered Yusuf Aminu to leave his rented house at AG1 Gwandu road from now till Aug. 31 and pay N60,000 outstanding rents in two months “.

Earlier, the complainant told the court that he had issued his tenants sufficient notice of rent increment and gave them an option to either stay and pay the new rent or vacate the apartment.

In his defence, the defendant agreed to pay the outstanding amount in two installments and agreed to vacate the apartment on Aug 31

AUG 29, 2019

