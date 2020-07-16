The Karu Upper Area Court sitting in Mararaba, Nasarawa, on Thursday refused to dissolve a 10-year-old marriage brought by one Mrs Deborah Joseph for lack of care.

The petitioner had urged the court to nullify the marriage between her and her husband, Mr Pious Joseph, on account that he had not cared for his family anymore.

She accused the husband of planning to use their first child for money ritual.

She also alleged that the husband was always coming home late and drunk.

“We have two kids and I have been the one catering for the family. I feed them and pay rent.

“I want this court to separate us because there is no love again and he has not paid my dowry,” she said.

The respondent denied the petitioner’s claim saying that since he married her, he had always provided for them, and that he had never raised his hand on her.

“Since I lost my job, life has never been the same,” he told the court and begged it not to grant her wife’s request.

The presiding judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, however, urged the parties to go home and make peace.

Shekarau, therefore, adjourned the matter until Aug. 12, for judgement. (NAN)

– Jul. 16, 2020 @ 12:37 GMT

