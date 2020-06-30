A Benin High Court on Tuesday ordered the remand 12 suspects, including the Iyatsere of Warri, Mr Johnson Atseleghe, 63, in Oko Correctional Center over alleged abduction and murdering of one Sunny Etchie.

Other suspects are Felicia Otikpere, 55; Oluwa Esimije, 38; Monday Iluwa, 58; Ayokotse Robinson, 54; Nosa Omoregie, 54; Mofe Samuel, 40; Magnanimous Omawumi, 40; Ayuwa More, 65; Amerete Ejiro, 25; Onyeburutan Jeffrey, 25; and Benjamin Erewa, 39.

The presiding Judge, Justice Efe Ikponmwonba, remanded the accused persons and adjourned the case until March 23 for hearing.

The accused persons who were being tried for a three-count charge bothering on conspiracy, Kidnapping and Murder had however pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, SP Peter Ogunba, told the court that the suspects committed the offence on June 7, at Ologbo Town, within Benin Criminal Division.

Ogunba alleged that the accused persons on the said date, conspired among themselves to kidnap and kill Etchie.

He said the offences contravened Sections 516, 327 and 316 (1) 319(1) of the Criminal Code Act , Cap C38, Laws of the Federation, 2004, and Sections 2 (2) and 3 of the Kidnapping Prohibition (Amendment) Law, 2013 of Edo State.

