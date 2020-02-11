JUSTICE Giwa Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday ordered that two brothers who pleaded guilty to peddling drugs be remanded in Kuje Correctional Service, pending sentencing.

Ogunbanjo adjourned the case until March 23 for a review of facts, after they pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of substances suspected to be illicit drugs.

Abubakar and Kassa Usman were charged before the court by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

They pleaded guilty to the charge which contravened the provisions of Section 11 (b) of the NDLEA Act.

The NDLEA alleged the Abubakar was arrested on Dec. 30, 2019, at the Abaji area of Abuja with 9kg of cannabis Sativa.

The agency also alleged that Kassa was caught with 750g of substances suspected to be cannabis Sativa on Dec. 11, 2019, at the Banex area in Wuse 2, Abuja.

The Prosecution Counsel, M.M. Faruna, told the court that the agency relied on the plea taken by the defendants and applied for a date to review facts.

She said that the drug test forensic result was not ready and requested the suspects be remanded in Kuje Correctional Service. (NAN)

– Feb. 11, 2020 @ 9:35 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)