A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that two farmers, who allegedly attempted kidnap a trader, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Idris Umaru, 20 and Surajo Sani, 25, who both live in Galadima village, Giwa LGA of Kaduna State, with two counts of conspiracy and attempt to kidnap.

Magistrate, Mrs Hajara Dauda, who gave the order, did not take the plea of the suspects.

Dauda ordered the police to duplicate and send the case file to the office of the Director for Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 30 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Sunday Baba, told the court that the matter was transferred to State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department by the DPO Giwa LGA Kaduna on Aug. 27.

According to Baba, the defendants and four others now at large, went to the resident of the complainant, Alhaji Ibrahim Bala located at Rafin Sarki Giwa LGA to kidnap him.

The prosecution alleged that during police investigation, the suspects confessed to committing the crime.

Baba said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 59 and 247 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017. (NAN)

– Sept. 6, 2019 @ 13:45 GMT |

