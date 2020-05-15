AN Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court sitting in Isabo on Friday remanded two men in a correctional center for armed robbery, murder and stealing.

The defendants, Ogungbemi Gbenga 30, and Olibamoyo Tosin, 30, are facing a three-count charge bordering on armed robbery, murder and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp I.A Opayemi, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences on March 10, 2019, at about 8:00p.m. Along Sagamu -Benin Expressway.

Opayemi said that the defendants conspired among themselves and robbed and murdered one Evelyn Linus.

He alleged that the defendants had picked the deceased as a passenger in their car from Sagamu to Okitipupa in Ondo State.

The defendants, however, veered off the highway, saying they were avoiding policemen becuase the vehicle particulars had expired.

“The duo went ahead and robbed the passenger of N420,000 and strangled her to death and threw her body into the bush,”he told the court.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 516 (1), 324 and 319(1)of the Criminal Code Vol 1, Law of Ogun 2006.

Although the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, the Magistrate, Mrs Folake Ogundele, ordered their remand in a correctional facility pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ogundele adjourned the case until July 14 for mention.

NAN

– May 15, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT /

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)